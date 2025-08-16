West Sussex helicopter crash - police say pilot is uninjured

By Henry Bryant
Published 16th Aug 2025, 10:15 BST
Following a crash in West Sussex on Friday, August 15, police have confirmed that no one was injured.

Sussex Police were called to reports that a helicopter had tipped onto its side while landing near Southdown Gliding Club in Cootham.

The report came in at around 2.10 pm.

Officers supported other agencies at the scene, before handing over to the Air Accidents Investigations Branch.

The pilot, who was the sole occupant, was not injured in the incident.

