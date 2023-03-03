A new study has revealed that West Sussex is home to one of the cities with the best drivers in the UK.

The study by insurance broker onesureinsurance.co.uk analysed fatal, serious and slight traffic accidents as well as test centre pass rates, percentage of those who pass first time and how many passed with zero faults. This helps to give an indication of how good and safe drivers are in each city.

Chichester, in the study, has been named as the city with the fifth-best drivers in the United Kingdom.

Chichester has 0.64 fatalities and 41.1 serious and slight accidents per 10,000. However, drivers in Chichester are more likely to pass their test as the centre has a 65 cent pass rate, with 66.5 per cent passing first time.

Preston ranked as the city with the best drivers, followed by Aberdeen and then Cardiff in third.

A spokesperson from onesureinsurance.co.uk commented: “On average someone is injured or killed on roads in the UK every 16 minutes. The majority of these accidents are caused by speeding. Bad driving can lead to preventable accidents, death and damage that could cost you.

