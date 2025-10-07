West Sussex house fire caused by vape sparks warning

Firefighters have issued a warning after attending a house fire in Aldwick which was caused by a vape.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Crews responded to reports of a fire at a property in South Avenue, Aldwick at 10.41am on Thursday (2 October).

"Upon arrival firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished a fire which destroyed a bedroom on the first floor using a high pressure hose reel.

"A vape which was found in the bedroom is believed to have been the cause of ignition.”

Watch Commander Duncan Warwood said: “Rechargeable devices such as e-cigarettes and vapes contain lithium-ion batteries which can start a fire.

“Never use a device if there is a chance that the battery could be damaged and only purchase electronic devices and chargers from reputable retailers to ensure they meet UK product safety standards.

“Ensure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home and test them regularly. In the event of a fire in your home, always get out, stay out, and call 999.”

Station Manager Darren Wickings, Chair of the lithium-ion group LIBERATE, said: “Lithium-ion batteries are safe during normal use, but present a fire risk when over-charged, short-circuited, submerged in water, or damaged.

“To help prevent fire, always use the charger supplied with the device or recommended by the manufacturer.

“Charge batteries and devices on a flat, solid and stable surface. Don’t leave them charging while unattended or overnight and always unplug the charger when they are fully charged.”

WSFR added that LIBERATE group shares best practice and awareness around the risks associated with lithium-ion batteries and serves as a forum to monitor emerging trends to reduce the risk that they pose.

It has a membership of 178 individuals from a variety of organisations, including other fire and rescue services and waste management companies.