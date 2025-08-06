West Sussex house fire sparks lithium-ion battery warning

Firefighters have issued a warning following a fire at a property in Chichester, which was caused by lithium-ion batteries left on charge.

Crews responded to the fire in St Andrews Close, Oving on Sunday (20 July). The occupier had gone out leaving the batteries on charge which sparked a fire in the converted loft space of the property.

On arrival firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a high pressure hose reel and a carbon dioxide extinguisher to extinguish the fire.

Watch Manager Stuart Smith said: “Leaving batteries and devices on charge while unattended is extremely dangerous and can start a fire. Thankfully the property had working smoke alarms which alerted the neighbours to call 999.

“It is a good idea to turn electrical items off at the switch when not in use, especially when leaving the house, and avoid charging devices and running electrical appliances overnight while you are asleep. In the event of a fire, you’ll have less time to react and escape."

Station Manager Darren Wickings, Chair of the lithium-ion group LIBERATE, said: “Lithium-ion batteries are found in many common rechargeable devices such as mobile phones, laptops, tablets, e-cigarettes, e-scooters and e-bikes.

"These batteries are safe during normal use, but present a fire risk when over-charged, short-circuited, submerged in water, or damaged.

“To help prevent fire, always use the charger supplied with the device or recommended by the manufacturer.

“Charge batteries and devices on a flat, solid and stable surface. Don’t leave them charging while unattended or overnight and always unplug the charger when they are fully charged.

“Never charge large lithium-ion batteries, such as e-scooters and e-bikes, in hallways or stairwells where they could block your escape. Try to charge and store them away from living areas."

The LIBERATE group shares best practice and awareness around the risks associated with lithium-ion batteries and serves as a forum to monitor emerging trends to reduce the risk that they pose.

It has a membership of 162 individuals from a variety of organisations, including other fire and rescue services and waste management companies.