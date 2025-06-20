Officers seized hundreds of cigarettes, tobacco and vapes.

A statement from Sussex Police read: “Officers seized hundreds of cigarettes, tobacco and vapes from a man preparing to sell the goods illegally on Sunday, 1 June in Bognor Town Centre.

"The man was seen unloading the goods from a vehicle, officers approached him and successfully confiscated all of the merchandise. He was reported to licensing teams.

"This is one of a number of seizures made by Sussex Police in partnership with Trading Standards to crack-down on illegal trade in the area.”

Police added that officers have seized over 64,000 illegal cigarettes and over 14kg of illicit tobacco from sellers in Bognor Town Centre since 19 May this year.