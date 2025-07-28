West Sussex: large emergency services presence in Arun due to 'training exercise'
There is a training exercise taking place in this West Sussex town on the evening of July, 28.
On X, a statement from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service read: “Don’t be alarmed if you see a large emergency services presence at Arun Yacht Club in Littlehampton this evening.
"We are carrying out a multi-agency mud rescue training exercise which is expected to finish at 9.30pm.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.