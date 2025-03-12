The duck race is excited to celebrate it's 30th anniversary this year!

This May will be the 30th anniversary of the anticipated Lavant Duck Race!

For three decades, the Lavant Duck Race has been a tradition that brings families together, supports local charities, and combines the community with fundraising spirit.

Born during a VE Day celebration 30 years ago, this annual event has grown from a small idea into a much-anticipated day of excitement along the River Lavant.

This year’s race is set for Sunday May, 4 at 2pm, starting at Pot Nore Bridge on the Lavant, with refreshments and stalls on the village green.

There will also be support from the Western Sussex Rivers Trust.

Organiser Jenny Quest has been running the event since the very beginning. Speaking to Sussex World she said: “30 years ago, when my children were at Lavant Primary School, we were looking at different ways to fundraise.

"The previous year, we'd had horrendous floods in the village. I’d seen people raise money from a duck race in a tiny ditch, so I thought, 'How about doing it in our wonderful river?' That’s how it all started, during a VE Day celebration.

"I never expected to still be doing it 30 years later. At the time, it was just about having fun and raising money in a really simple, delightful way.

"It’s like a raffle. People buy a ticket with a duck number and hope it wins. It’s such good fun, and it’s great for families. You can't beat a duck race.

"There are 400 ducks, but different charities raise money from the same race. For example, I'm doing it for Sailing for Disabled, and Lavant Primary School is also raising money.

"Each charity has its own set of numbers—1 to 400—and when the race ends, we check which number finishes first on each charity’s chart. It’s a way for everyone to benefit.

"Each charity has the potential to raise £400 from the duck race, which is fantastic. It’s really rewarding to see the impact it can have.

"Last year, in 2023, the River Lavant was on the news as the worst river in the country for illegal sewage spills.

"We’ve partnered with the Western Sussex Rivers Trust, who are working hard to improve the water quality. They’ll be at the race, providing information about their efforts.

"The river has been here for millennia, and it will continue to bring life and joy to the people. It’s a wonderful thing to celebrate. The duck race is not just about fun—it’s about fundraising, family, and supporting important causes."