West Sussex locals soak up sunshine as 'mini heatwave' hits UK - 11 photos

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 29th Apr 2025, 14:35 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 14:38 BST
Residents of Chichester were lapping up the sunshine on Tuesday April 29, as a mini heatwave brings the heat.

In the West Sussex city of Chichester, it will be over 20°C all week. On Wednesday, it’s set to be 24°C.

Here are some of the photos we took of the historic city in the sunshine.

Photo: Henry Bryant

Photo: Henry Bryant

Photo: Henry Bryant

Photo: Henry Bryant

