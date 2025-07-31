A man has been remanded in custody and charged following a stabbing in Chichester.

A statement from Sussex Police read: “Officers were called to reports of an altercation in an alleyway near Exton Road at about 1.50pm on July 22.

"A 29-year-old man sustained injuries consistent with a stabbing and was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains.

"The incident happened in an alleyway running behind Exton Road to the north west, towards Kingsham Avenue.

"It was reported that other men in the alley way had left the area, and police conducted searches to locate them.

"On Wednesday, 23 July, two men from Chichester aged 28 and 20 were arrested at an address in Brighton on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

"Sussex Police can confirm that Cobi Armah-White, 20, of Wayland Gardens, Chichester, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and with possession of a bladed article in a public place.”

"He appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 28 July where he was remanded in custody.

"Armah-White will next appear before Portsmouth Crown Court on August 28 to answer the charges.

"The second man, aged 28, has been bailed, pending further enquiries.”

Detective Inspector Rebecca Hopkins said: “This continues to be a fast-moving investigation, and a suspect has been charged and remanded in custody.

“We are not seeking anyone else in connection with this incident.

“I would like to thank the public for their support for our investigation so far. We continue to ask for anyone with relevant information to come forward to help our investigation.”

Police added that information can be reported to them online, quoting serial 861 of 22/07.