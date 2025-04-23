West Sussex man completes challenge to walk to Paris – and run a marathon at each end of the journey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A West Sussex man has completed an epic feat for charity – overcoming both mental and physical challenges along the way.

Matt Clayton, of Dingley Road in Rustington, ran two marathons in eight days, as well as walking the 115-mile distance between the locations.

He did the Brighton Marathon on Sunday, April 6, before walking to France and running the Paris Marathon a week later, on Sunday, April 13.

Matt raised £3,200 for the Wynn Trust, a charity supporting boxers who have suffered from brain injuries. He said: “It went really well, there was a couple of tough days mentally and physically, but I got there.

Matt Clayton at the end of the Paris Marathon – his second marathon in eight days after walking to France

“Mentally, the Monday was hard as I was unable to get any sleep on the ferry across because all the cabins had sold. And even though website said there were showers at the port, I was informed the website was outdated and there weren’t any. Physically, the last few miles of the 32-mile walk on Wednesday were the hardest. A couple more miles and I would have been in big trouble.

"I’m very pleased I’ve done it, with the main reason being how proud all my family and friends are of me. There’s no other challenges planned at the moment, but that’s not to say there won’t be in the future. I would have to try to find a way around costs of another trip as this one wasn’t cheap.”

Matt had already completed an endurance challenge in 2023, when he rode his bicycle from Edinburgh to Rustington in four days. He said it was the success of the ride and discovering he enjoyed the mental and physical side of a tough challenge that gave him the idea to tackle another fundraiser.

He previously ran the Brighton Marathon in 2021 to raise money for St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Chichester, when he completed it in 4 hours and 45 minutes. This time around, he managed a personal best of 3 hours and 51 minutes. After walking straight to Newhaven and taking the overnight ferry to Dieppe, he started four days of walking between 22 and 31 miles a day. And despite the gruelling physically challenge of the previous days, he managed to run the Paris Marathon in 3 hours and 40 minutes – 11 minutes faster than the Brighton Marathon the previous week.

Matt, a heating engineer who works for Stocker and Sons in West Chiltington, gave up alcohol at the end of 2023. He said since then he has focused on improving his fitness and has got very into running.

“Last year I did six half marathons, including one in Amsterdam,” he added. “Now I’m running five times a week with various running clubs and have got really into it. It changed my life mentally, I absolutely adore it.”