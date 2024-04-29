West Sussex man disappears as police launch urgent search

Adur and Worthing Police said officers are ‘urgently seeking’ to find a man named Kevin, who has been reported missing from Shoreham.

"The 50-year-old was last seen this morning (April 29) leaving his address,” a police spokesperson said.

"Kevin is 6ft 1in with short brown hair, he was wearing work clothes including work trousers and boots.

“He also has links to Brighton, and to Ipswich in Suffolk.”

Anyone who sees or knows Kevin’s whereabouts should call 999 and quote Sussex Police serial 578 of 29/04.