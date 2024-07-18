West Sussex man heads to the Palace of Westminster to receive British Citizen Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Robert Bradley Ainsworth, from West Sussex, is among 26 exceptional individuals to be honoured with the esteemed British Citizen Award (BCA) at the Palace of Westminster. This recognition celebrates their outstanding contributions to society.

The Medal Presentation, set for Thursday 25th July 2024, will see Robert receive the coveted BCA Medal of Honour for Services to Volunteering & Charitable Giving (BCAv). Recipients are entitled to use the post-nominals commemorating their achievements.

Robert (known as Brad) left school at 16 with no qualifications. Through determination and hard work he started his own wealth management company. To help others he started ‘Springboard2Business’, an organisation for people who leave education wanting to start their own business. He also goes into schools and talks about the importance of finance and to tell his story. In total, Brad has helped raise over £2.3 million benefiting local and international communities.

Brad is also committed to helping others in the community. He was one of the first major sponsors of V2 Radio, he slept rough as part of the Stonepillow charity, he is the primary sponsor for Chichester Rugby Club and also raised funds for eight beds so that parents could stay by their child’s bedside at St Richard’s Hospital.

Brad is losing his sight and has been diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa, each year his sight fails a little more. After an attempt to walk up Kilimanjaro, he raised funds for an Orphanage in Tanzania ensuring that they had a roof over their heads. and when he heard that a local women’s refuge could not support women who were disabled, he ensured a ramp was put in place.

Stephanie Wood from BCA Partner One Stop commented, "This year's medalists exemplify the incredible support within our communities, especially during challenging times. We're honoured to partner with the BCA and play a part in recognising these exceptional individuals."

The presentation, hosted by TV presenter Matt Allwright, will be attended by BCA Patrons Dame Mary Perkins, Founder of Specsavers, and The Rt Hon Lord Dholakia. Following the ceremony, medalists will enjoy an Open Top Lap of Honour tour and a certificate presentation at another distinguished Westminster venue.