West Sussex man to sing whilst running Brighton Half Marathon with karaoke speaker backpack

The Lancing man is amongst some of the best stories of runner set to face the Brighton Half Marathon on March 2.

Stuart Taylor, 45, from Lancing will be running the Brighton Half wearing a karaoke speaker backpack and singing the whole way round.

He’s even been filming his training for the event, posting to TikTok and Instagram. Some of his videos have even reached over 20,000 views online.

Stuart said: “I’ve always loved supporting the Brighton Half Marathon from the sidelines but last year I decided to run it myself and had the most wonderful time!

"This year I will be making life harder for myself… by wearing a speaker backpack and singing karaoke the whole way round.

"I will be raising money for WaterAid, who have been close to my heart for over 20 years. WaterAid works with communities globally to make clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene normal for everyone, everywhere within a generation.

"I have taken my karaoke speaker and microphone out on a few training runs including local Parkruns, and it’s been wonderful to see the joy spread by singing karaoke in public.

"I can’t wait to hit the streets of Brighton to belt out some classic hits to give a boost to fellow runners, entertain the crowds and raise some funds for WaterAid.

"I will have a second microphone so will be encouraging fellow runners (and spectators) to join me for a sing."

You can donate to Stuart’s JustGiving page here.

The Altra Brighton Half Marathon Weekend runs between Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 March 2025.