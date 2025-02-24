West Sussex marks third anniversary of invasion of Ukraine with show of solidarity at Worthing Museum
People from across Adur and Worthing gathered at Worthing Museum on Monday, February 24, to meet with Ukrainians living locally and hear from a number of speakers.
Iryna Tyazhkorob, Ukrainian support co-ordinator for Adur & Worthing, said the event was dedicated to the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
"Uniting this date and time is very important for all the Ukrainian community in Adur and Worthing, and for all people who have followed values such as democracy, liberty, and respect," she said.
"The last two weeks have been extremely hard with all the news and we very appreciate that we are here. Ukraine is not just an occupied territory, it is a very brave nation who fight for democracy in all the world."
Claire Hunt, Worthing councillor for Goring, spoke of the young Ukrainian woman she and her partner had hosted for eight months, during 'an unimaginably challenging period of her life'.
She said: "Separated from loved ones, she worked hard, completing her studies online, eventually graduating and finding work. She built lasting and supportive relationships here and then returned to Kyiv when separation from home became too great.
"We learned a lot about the history of Ukraine, gaining independence, being invaded and occupied. We understood her fierce desire for her country's victory against the injustice of this continual aggression, as well as her dilemma of wanting the war to be over to end the loss of life and to have hope for the future."
Worthing mayor Ibsha Choudhury and Adur chair Adrienne Lowe both spoke of their support, and Worthing West MP Dr Beccy Cooper spoke on behalf of both herself and East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tom Rutland, who was unable to attend.
Dr Cooper said: "We continue to pledge our unwavering commitment to the Ukrainian people. It has always been our view that Ukraine's future cannot be decided without Ukraine. Putin, not Ukraine, started this war and it is Putin who must end it."
Some of the Ukrainian women present were featured in the Faces of Resilience exhibition, which remains on show at the museum until Sunday.
Robin Sadler, chair of Adur Ukraine Support, said: "Looking around at those faces, we see the trauma of war. Looking into the eyes, we see human beings. What are they looking for? Humanity.
"They found shelter here, for which they thank you. They fled from war but live here with other traumas, the uncertainty of their future, especially for their children."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.