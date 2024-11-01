​​West Sussex Mind's Littlehampton support hub is being given a fresh look with new furniture, thanks to a grant from the Morrisons Foundation.

Alison Whitburn, community champion at the Morrisons store in Littlehampton, presented the cheque to fundraising lead Jay Finch and support co-ordinator Martin Franklin at 23 Maltravers Drive.

Julie Bailey, communications lead, said: "The Morrisons Foundation has given a grant worth £2,806 to West Sussex Mind to upgrade furniture and facilities at our Littlehampton support hub for people getting mental health support.

"The grant will fund West Sussex Mind’s ‘enhancing our community spaces’ project to improve the appearance and functionality of the community spaces in Littlehampton and to provide a more welcoming environment for people seeking support.

"The money will be used to replace old worn-out chairs inside the building with new and colourful, wipe-clean chairs and to add two sun parasols and a small water feature in the garden.

"These improvements will help to put at ease service users who may be visiting the Littlehampton support hub for the first time, and will create a more modern and welcoming environment, which is particularly important when people are struggling with their mental health."