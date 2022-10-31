West Sussex Minibus Association operates 11 minibuses, a valuable community service around villages including Ashington, Billingshurst, Petworth, Pulborough, Steyning, Storrington, Wisborough Green and the Barnham area.

Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith is proud to be vice-president and he met with volunteers and trustees recently to hear about the great work they are doing.

Mr Griffith said: "Tackling the crisis of isolation, especially amongst the elderly in our rural areas, is something I care greatly about. This is why I am proud to be the vice-president of such a wonderful charitable organisation that is doing so much to tackle it.

Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith with West Sussex Minibus Association chairman Gerry Toner and fleet manager Alex Dolby

"It was a pleasure to meet Gerry Toner, the chairman, and some of the volunteers of the West Sussex Minibus Association to hear about the great work they are all doing.”

Volunteers organise door-to-door services to take members out on shopping trips and special outings. Mr Griffith said their work tackled directly one of the challenges of our time, the social isolation faced by too many.

For a membership fee of £8 a year, people are kept informed of the programme of regular trips, with something happening on almost every day of the week. The outings include return trips to local shopping areas and garden centres, lunch clubs and scenic drives. Mr Griffith said these trips can be the highlight of a member’s week.

He added: "All of this is made possible by an army of 300 volunteers who do everything from administrating each of the minibus divisions to driving the minibuses and escorting the trips."

