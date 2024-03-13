Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The team at Rustington British Red Cross Mobility Aids Service launched a petition last month after learning that it was at threat of closure due to ‘financial difficulties’.

Spokesman John Howard said: “We believe this would be a significant loss not only for us but also for those who benefit from their services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Our community in Sussex, deeply values the British Red Cross for its incredible services and the variety of equipment it offers for purchase or hire.

The team at Rustington British Red Cross Mobility Aids Service launched a petition after the threat of closure came to light. Photo: Sam Morton

“The British Red Cross has been an integral part of our community and has provided invaluable support in times of need. Their shops are more than just stores; they are lifelines that offer essential items at affordable prices to those who need them most.”

The worldwide humanitarian aid charity confirmed it was ‘reviewing how we provide mobility aid support’ and consulting with ‘our valued team of staff and volunteers’.

Clive MacTavish, chief financial officer, said: “We remain committed to providing wheelchairs across the country to people who need them. Our retail shops are entirely separate and not affected by this consultation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a further statement this week, the British Red Cross confirmed plans to provide wheelchairs from a single warehouse is Sheffield. The worldwide humanitarian aid charity said no final decision will be made ‘until the outcome of consultation’.

The proposals are in ‘collective consultation’ with staff and volunteers, which is expected to end on April 9.

Mr MacTavish said: “We are proud to be one of the biggest providers of temporary wheelchairs in the UK, a service that first began in 1914, and has helped a huge number of people maintain their independence. But the reality is demand for this service has decreased, while running costs have significantly increased.

“As a result, we are currently reviewing how we provide this support and are consulting with our valued team of staff and volunteers. We have put a proposal to staff and volunteers as to how we provide this service in future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our proposal is that we provide wheelchairs from a single warehouse, with wheelchairs delivered directly to customers homes the next day. This would allow us to continue to provide wheelchairs across the country to people who need them, whilst also reducing running costs.

“We recognise some people will have concerns about losing the face-to-face interaction, we’re committed to continuing to provide an excellent service to customers.”

While the volunteers ‘understand the challenges posed by financial difficulties’, they say any closures would have ‘reaching consequences’.

Pat Wise, who has been a volunteer at the Red Cross for 18 years, said: “It would be terrible if we closed. The amount of people that need help would be absolutely gutted. There's a lot of people who want us to stay open."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another volunteer, Jacqueline Hall, said: “It would be devastating. We help people all over Sussex and they come here and ask for a wheelchair but notice other things that might be helpful.

"We can't do that on a telephone. I suspect it would be difficult to get through a call centre.

"They are not taking into consideration the elderly who don't have access to computers, vulnerable people, people with failing eyesight and hearing.

"It's very narrow minded I think and that’s the politest way of putting it. We have got a sense of how passionate our local community are for us to stay open. It's not just us trying to hang on. The community wants us to stay open."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rustington centre was donated to the Red Cross in 1984 and serves as a ‘much-valued face-to-face centre’.

The group is calling upon The British Red Cross management team to ‘reconsider this decision’ and ‘explore alternative solutions’ that will allow these vital services to remain open.

Mr Howard added: “For various reasons it can be very overwhelming to enquire about mobility aids. The face to face help and support that the volunteers can offer is invaluable.

“The community are fearful that the closure of the centre will leave a lot of vulnerable people struggling without access to mobility aids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The centre is also used as a donation point for unwanted mobility aids. We also have many people walk in to the centre to discuss other ways in which the Red Cross can offer support.

"Last week a man came in with £100 cash donation for Ukraine as he didn't have the Internet to do that. Local NHS hospitals and care homes refer people to us. We deal with peoples mental health issues and if someone has lost a spouse, relatives, we give them tea and listen. We take the time to assist older generation and understand their needs.”

Mr MacTavish reiterated that the charity is ‘not closing our retail shops’ and ‘continue to welcome our loyal customers across Sussex’.

He added: “The money we raise in these shops helps people in crisis in the local community and around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are also proud to be one of the biggest providers of temporary wheelchairs in the UK, a service that first began in 1914, and has helped a huge number of people maintain their independence. But the reality is demand for this service has decreased, while running costs have significantly increased.

So far, the petition – set up on February 16 – has been signed by more than 560 people online. Hundreds more have signed offline.

Click here if you would like to sign the petition.