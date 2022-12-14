A Sussex MP has welcomed new government measures to tackle the rise in illegal migration across the English Channel.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced new measures to target the backlog of asylum claims, using a dedicated unit of 400 specialists which will handle claims from Albanians.

Andrew Griffith, MP for Arundel & South Downs, said: “I welcome today’s firm but fair announcement which makes clear that virtually no Albanian asylum claims will be accepted and that the UK is not somewhere to travel to through safe countries and expect to be able to claim asylum here. This is the action I know my West Sussex constituents have been looking for.”

The asylum backlog has sky rocketed in recent years, with 117,000 outstanding claims, relating to 143,377 people, who are waiting for an initial decision on their application and unable to work.

Of these, nearly 100,000 people have been waiting more than six months.

With pressure building on the Home Office to tackle the issue, Mr Sunak has labelled the small boats crisis a priority for his leadership.

Mr Sunak’s measures also include a new unified Small Boats Command Centre to improve policing in the English Channel and a doubling of funding for the National Crime Agency to tackle immigration crime in Europe with 200 extra staff focusing on immigration enforcement.

More than 40,000 people have crossed the Channel in small boats so far this year - the highest number since figures began to be collected in 2018.

Ministers have singled out Albanian migrants, accusing many of exploiting the system by pretending to be victims of modern slavery, with this this nationality now making up 35% of arrivals.

Mr Sunak also announced that the Government will introduce new legislation to put into law that anyone who enters the UK illegally will not be able to remain in the country, with no right to re-entry, settlement or citizenship.

Under the government's plans, asylum case workers will be given new guidance making it clear Albania is a safe country and requiring evidence of modern slavery when considering a claim.