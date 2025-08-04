West Sussex: multiple 'fallen tree' reports over the weekend
West Sussex Highways took to social media to report the news of multiple fallen trees, which kept them busy through the weekend.
On Monday, August 4, a statement from West Sussex Highways on X read: “We received 9 emergency reports over the weekend including fallen trees and branches.
If you come across any problems with the road or footpath, find out how best to contact us at: www.westsussex.gov.uk/roads-and-travel/make-an-enquiry-or-report-a-problem-with-a-road-or-pavement/.”
The website section gives users a number of solutions for any type of emergency with a road or pavement.
