West Sussex: multiple 'fallen tree' reports over the weekend

By Henry Bryant
Published 4th Aug 2025, 14:42 BST
West Sussex Highways took to social media to report the news of multiple fallen trees, which kept them busy through the weekend.

On Monday, August 4, a statement from West Sussex Highways on X read: “We received 9 emergency reports over the weekend including fallen trees and branches.

If you come across any problems with the road or footpath, find out how best to contact us at: www.westsussex.gov.uk/roads-and-travel/make-an-enquiry-or-report-a-problem-with-a-road-or-pavement/.”

The website section gives users a number of solutions for any type of emergency with a road or pavement.

Related topics:West Sussex Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice