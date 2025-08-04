West Sussex: multiple 'fallen tree' reports over the weekend

West Sussex Highways took to social media to report the news of multiple fallen trees, which kept them busy through the weekend.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday, August 4, a statement from West Sussex Highways on X read: “We received 9 emergency reports over the weekend including fallen trees and branches.

If you come across any problems with the road or footpath, find out how best to contact us at: www.westsussex.gov.uk/roads-and-travel/make-an-enquiry-or-report-a-problem-with-a-road-or-pavement/.”

The website section gives users a number of solutions for any type of emergency with a road or pavement.