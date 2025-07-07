A mother from West Sussex has raised over £100,000 to fund alternative cancer treatments.

Camilla Chapman is a 40-year-old mother of four boys under nine from Chichester, West Sussex. When she began struggling to swallow, she never expected to be diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer, but now she’s determined to fight against the odds.

“I never imagined I’d be doing this,” she wrote on her JustGiving page. “But I need your support, please.”

Camilla and her fiancé Matt, her partner in both life and business for their plant delivery service Hope Plants, built their lives around family, hard work, and giving back.

They started their company during the pandemic to bring joy to people stuck at home.

Now, they’re turning to their community for support, seeking alternative treatment abroad after NHS doctors said conventional options would likely only buy her limited time.

“My boys are 8, 6, 5 and 3,” Camilla wrote. “I can’t even imagine not being here to see them grow up… it’s just not an option.”

The couple is aiming to raise to afford treatment at a specialist clinic overseas. At the time of writing, she has reached £110,000 of a £250,000 goal.

“I’m not giving up. I will do anything to give myself a chance,” she added. Despite being ineligible for immunotherapy, Camilla is exploring integrative treatments and alternative approaches to support her body through this battle.

Alongside the overwhelming treatment costs, Camilla and her fiancé Matt are juggling the financial strain that comes with being self-employed — continuing to work while facing the toughest challenge of their lives.

“We have no savings, no insurance, and still need to pay the bills,” Camilla shared.

More than anything, Camilla’s story is a plea for time; time to raise her boys, to marry her soulmate, to live the life she’s not ready to leave behind.

“I know it’s not going to be easy,” she wrote, “but I have to beat this. I will beat this.”

To donate, visit this website link: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/camillachapman