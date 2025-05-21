A mother from Aldingbourne is set to abseil down Peacehaven Cliffs in memory of her daughter.

Maxine North, 59, of Nyton Road, aims to complete the challenge on Sunday, July 20, and has raised more than £2,800 of her £5,000 GoFundMe target so far. People can see her page at www.gofundme.com/f/jesss-smile.

Maxine’s daughter Jess died in May 2021 from a severe allergic reaction when she was just 20 years old.

Maxine said on her fundraising page: “Jess had a peanut allergy and unknowingly consumed something with peanuts in. She was on life support for six days. She had suffered a catastrophic brain injury due to lack of oxygen and there was nothing more the doctors could do for her.”

Maxine North with her daughter Jess

Since Jess passed away, Maxine has been campaigning to raise awareness of anaphylaxis and improve emergency allergy support. In April 2022 she completed a charity wing walk on a Boeing Stearman to raise money for Medical Detection Dogs.

Funds from Maxine’s latest challenge will go towards installing a Kitt Medical Device – a life-saving anaphylaxis treatment system – at a Sussex school. Funds will also go to the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, which advocates for better allergy education, research and policies, and has supported Maxine’s family over the past four years.

Maxine told this newspaper she feels ‘okay’ about doing the abseil, but said she finds the idea of it more scary than the wing walk. She said: “When you’re sitting on top of a plane you don’t have control over anything. But with this you have control and you have to put yourself over the edge and that’s the bit that does worry me. But once you get going it’s fine.”

Maxine is mostly looking forward to seeing everyone come together for the event and said 62 people are taking part. These participants include Jess’s friends, some of her teachers, family from Birmingham, and Maxine’s husband John and his friends. She hopes to have a representative from the Natasha Foundation there too.

Maxine North’s daughter Jess passed away in May 2021

Maxine is also looking forward to raising the money and ‘just getting together and remembering Jess and what we’re doing it for – the awareness of allergies’.

Kerry Fauvel, a teacher from Jess’s school, has her own fundraising page for the event, linked to the larger campaign. Kerry’s page has raised more than £150 of its £250 target and people can see it at www.gofundme.com/f/abseil-for-jess.

So far the fundraisers, plus people collecting money ‘the old fashioned way’, has raised about £3,500 altogether. Kerry hopes they can raise more funds to help more people.

Kerry added: “The abseil definitely something that is exciting. My family live in Peacehaven so I’ve been looking at those cliffs my whole life. The idea that I’ll get to go over the top is something that childhood Kerry is very excited about.”

Maxine said the amount that has been donated so far is ‘amazing’. She said: “People are so generous. People that we don’t even know have donated. A lot of people from the allergy community have donated too because the Foundation put it up on their Instagram page.”