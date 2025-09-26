West Sussex museum seeks volunteers to save historic World War Two gun

A museum in Balcombe is seeking volunteers to help save a gun from World War Two.

Wings Aviation Museum at Bucklands Farm, Brantridge Lane, has announced that it aims to restore a 1943 British 4.5 inch navel gun back to its former glory.

Curator Daniel Hunt said: “This is an extremally historical gun that was used on HMS Zambesi, which was a Z Class Royal Navy destroyer. What makes this artillery piece special is that HMS Zambesi took part in operations to hunt down Hitler’s prize Battleship the Tirpitz. There is also a strong aviation connection too as these guns were used early in the war and brought ashore to act as heavy Anti-Aircraft Guns to defend the South of England during the Battle of Britain and the Blitz. The gun is very complete but understandably needs some TLC to bring this historical piece up to a descent display standard.”

People who are interested can email [email protected].

Wings Aviation Museum in Balcombe received the gun from the Royal Armouries Collection at Portsmouth. Photo: Wings Aviation Museum

Wings Aviation Museum said it received the gun as a gift from the Royal Armouries Collection at Portsmouth who had one in their collection and needed to dispose of the second gun. The museum said the historical piece would probably have been scraped if it was not saved.

The museum wants dedicated volunteers to join a small restoration team and is looking for people who are experienced in safely using welders and grinders, as well as cutting discs for steel.

The first stage of the restoration would be cutting out damage and corrosion on the outer casing and welding in new sections. Then the gun would be ‘media blasted’ in the spring – a method of cleaning that involves blasting a surface with abrasive material – and repainted. The steel chequer floor plate would then have to be replaced because of bad corrosion.

All material and tools will be provided by the museum.

The gun was used on HMS Zambesi, a Z Class Royal Navy destroyer. Photo courtesy of Wings Aviation Museum

The museum confirmed that the gun is deactivated but said one volunteer calculated that it could hit Pulborough from Balcombe if active.

Daniel said: “We have managed to find a photo of the original gun crew who manned this gun during the war and it is remarkable to think these men actually fired this gun without any ear protection whatsoever, it would have been quite a bang. The Wings Museum is all about the personal stories of courage and sacrifice and this historic piece certainly has a unique story to tell.”