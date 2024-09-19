Fire crews from Petworth , Worthing , Horsham , Billingshurst and Storrington were called to the scene at Harbolets Road in West Chiltington at 3.05am this morning (September 19).

Residents were urged to keep clear of the area and keep their windows shut, if possible, in order to avoid the smoke.

As of 8.13am, one crew from Horsham fire service remained on the scene, damping down the fire and the roads were reopened, but motorists were asked to continue to avoid the area if possible to give teams the space they needed to make the area safe.