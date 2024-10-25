Sussex Police released a safety statement on the run up to the weekend before Halloween.

Chichester Police issued a warning on their Facebook Page on safety before Halloween next week.

The statement from Chichester Police read: “It’s the weekend before Halloween!

"We hope it’s not just ‘witchful thinking’ but most trick or treaters are just out to dress up, have fun and enjoy the spooky festivities. We’ll be out 24/7 over the weekend to help you enjoy yourself safely.

"We don't want any ‘bad apples’ to spoil the fun, so please remember that Halloween is not an excuse for anti-social behaviour. Be considerate – Halloween is supposed to be spooky, but for some it can be truly unsettling!

"Whether you’re a ‘ghoul who just wants to have fun’ or simply out with your mates, stay within your limits, look after your friends and stick together; we want you all to have a ‘fa-BOO-less’ night and get home safely.

"Any issues, speak to one of our officers. They’re not scary!”