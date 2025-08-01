West Sussex: police launch identity appeal in relation to theft of bank card

Police are appealing for the identity of this man in relation to a theft of a bank card in West Sussex.

A statement from Sussex Police read: “We would like to talk to this man in relation to a theft of a bank card and its fraudulent use.

"A passenger travelling on a bus from Chichester to Selsey on Monday (30 June) was unaware his wallet had gone missing until his bank card was used and a number of attempts were made at shops in Selsey.

"We would like to identify this man and talk to him in relation to our investigation.”

Police added that anyone who recognises him or can help us with their enquiries is asked to contact on 101, quoting serial 1036 of 01/07.