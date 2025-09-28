West Sussex portrait photographer wins prestigious international award

A West Sussex portrait photographer has won a prestigious international award.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joanna Jones, a dog photographer based near Chichester, has been awarded the People’s Vote Award in an international photography competition.

The 1839 Photographer of the Year Awards is a global photography competition platform celebrating photographers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the awards said: “The winning images at this year's 1839 Awards contest illuminate the remarkable originality and diversity within our global fine art photography community.

Joanna Jones' winning image was taken in the woods at Slindon Estate in West Sussex. Picture courtesy of Joanna Jones

“With exceptional talent and fresh perspectives, these images defy convention and open new horizons for the artistic possibilities of the medium.

“With that in mind, we are excited to extend a huge congratulations to Joanna Jones for emerging as a winner at the 2025 Photographer of the Year Contest. The artists who received the top honours at this year's edition are at the pinnacle of photographic artistry.

“Please join us in congratulating Joanna Jones for receiving the following honours at the 2025 International Photographer of the Year Contest: People's Vote Award - Domestic Animals - Living His Best Life”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo’s winning image was taken in the woods at Slindon Estate in West Sussex. She chose this image of a friend's dog, Deeks for two special reasons – this was the first client dog photography session Jo did after setting up her business in 2023, and the portrait captured a dog unquestionably adored by his family and ‘living his best life’.

Jo’s mission is to honour the special bond between pets and their people, celebrating the love they share.

Jo said: “I’m truly honoured to receive this award. It came as such a surprise, as it’s the first time I’ve entered my dog photography into a competition.

“To know that the public voted for my portrait makes it even more special, because these are the people I hope my work connects with.

“I’m so grateful to Sally for trusting me to capture her beloved Deeks and for allowing me to share his image in this way.”