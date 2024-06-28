West Sussex preschool to celebrate 40th anniversary

Jubilee Hall, Elmer Rd, Bognor Regis.

Jubilee Preschool in Middleton-on-Sea, Bognor is celebrating a milestone in their history.

Back in January 1984, the original owner Betty Labron opened the preschool. Manager of the preschool Kim Miles said: “I was childminding 18 years before taking on the preschool. I got to know the owner well because I was childminding and collecting children, my three children came here as well.

“I even did my school work experience when I was 14 here too! I knew the previous owner for a long time, she just approached me when she wanted to retire. She was 76— and then I took over.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kim further commended the previous manager, for her work in building a ‘good reputation’ for the preschool.

She added: “The previous manager - (she) built such a good reputation in the village. A lot of the staff that she employed are still there. So of the staff have been here for over 20 years.

"She provided such a nurturing and warm environment for the children.

"The adult-to-child ratio is high. So that was something that I wanted to continue with. We’ve got eight staff working with the children from 8 am till 4 pm every day in term time. We’re very fortunate that we’re not struggling with that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Jubilee preschool owner also highlighted issues of staff recruitment, and how ‘fortunate’ she has been with that.

She said: "Staff recruitment is a massive crisis at the moment. Early years education is something people want to get into. There's a lot of pressure on early years nurseries, particularly financial pressure.

"Everyone is pushing for more government funding. With the current elections, nobody knows what the outcome will be.

“Early education is very important; a child's brain develops the most between the ages of one and five. It's critical for their learning. The best possible education early on gives them the best start in school."