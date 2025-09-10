Staff at Fishbourne Primary School have completed a huge test of endurance by climbing the equivalent height of Mount Everest to raise money for Hospice UK.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, 3rd September, the staff set out to climb the equivalent height of Mount Everest between us, as a team.

They headed off to the South Downs to repeatedly climb a steep section, until they hit the goal of 8849 metres.

The challenge reflected the school community’s experiences of loss and its recognition of the vital work hospices provide across the UK.

In recent years, the school family has felt the loss of two much-loved mums, Anna and Jen, who are greatly missed. Staff members have also been personally supported by hospices and said they wanted to give something back.

A statement from the Fishbourne Primary School staff read: “We are all impacted by the loss of a loved one at some point in our lives. As a school family, we have lost two very special mums, Anna and Jen, in recent years and they are very greatly missed.

"As staff, we too have lost loved ones and been touched by the work of hospices around the UK. We all feel moved to do something practical and tangible to show in response to these experiences and to do our bit to ensure that hospices can continue their vital work.”

During the climb, staff supported one another, taking time to ‘chat, remember and encourage’ each other while working towards their goal.

The fundraising effort has been run through a JustGiving page.

The staff added: “There is only one you in this great big world... make it a better place. This is our school vision and we live it and breathe it with every fibre of our being.”

At the time of writing, over £1,070 has been raised.

You can still donate here: www.justgiving.com/page/crew