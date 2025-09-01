West Sussex primary staff to climb Everest equivalent for charity

Staff at Fishbourne Primary School are preparing for a huge test of endurance as they aim to climb the equivalent height of Mount Everest to raise money for Hospice UK.

On Wednesday, 3 September, the school’s staff team will take to the South Downs and repeatedly scale a steep section until they reach a combined total of 8,849 metres, matching the height of the world’s tallest mountain.

The challenge reflects the school community’s experiences of loss and its recognition of the vital work hospices provide across the UK.

In recent years the school has felt the loss of two much-loved mums, Anna and Jen.

Fishbourne CE Primary are gearing up for a big challenge for charity.

Staff members have also been personally supported by hospices and say they want to give something back.

A statement from the Fishbourne Primary School staff read: “We are all impacted by the loss of a loved one at some point in our lives. As a school family, we have lost two very special mums, Anna and Jen, in recent years and they are very greatly missed.

"As staff, we too have lost loved ones and been touched by the work of hospices around the UK. We all feel moved to do something practical and tangible to show in response to these experiences and to do our bit to ensure that hospices can continue their vital work.”

The staff will support one another during the climb, taking time to ‘chat, remember and encourage’ each other while working towards their goal.

The staff added: “There is only one you in this great big world... make it a better place. This is our school vision and we live it and breathe it with every fibre of our being.”

Donations can be made via the school’s JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/page/crew?fbclid=PAZnRzaAMgK5pleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABp-79y6etx1cB2BIdbp8z0tL2oPDA0rK0avSqNqSxm9k2NYI8JKoOzA1bqPGr_aem_7glb6UAXYDED_yKFU0yLJg