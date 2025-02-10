West Sussex railway station master's house and ticket office go up for sale

By Sarah Page
Published 10th Feb 2025, 12:32 BST
A West Sussex railway station building has gone up for sale

A station master’s house and ticket office at Warnham Station near Horsham is on the market with an asking price of £425,000.

Estate agents Crickmay say: “The premises are offered with vacant possession and are considered suitable for a variety of uses, subject to all necessary consents being obtained.”

All train services at Warnham Station – which opened in 1867 – are operated by Southern.

The detached former station master's house and ticket office is currently arranged as two inter-connecting self-contained office buildings with parking spaces for six vehicles. The North House is single-storey and provides the main former ticket hall and the South House is arranged over two floors, as five office rooms. Both buildings have kitchens and male and female toilets. The premises are situated to the north of Horsham with access from Mercers Road off Langhurstwood Road.

Off-peak trains to London Victoria run every hour from Warnham Station, along with trains to Horsham. There are no train services on Saturday evenings or on Sundays.

