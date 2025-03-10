West Sussex ranks in top five cycling hotspots for families ahead of easter holidays

West Sussex is said to be among the top cycling destinations for families in the UK. (Photo: Getty Images)

West Sussex has earned a place among the top cycling destinations for families in the UK, according to new research.

The study from Outdoor Toys analysed mountain bike trail data across the country, identifying the percentage of family-friendly routes to determine the best areas for all ages to enjoy biking adventures.

Ranked fifth overall, West Sussex boasts 290 mountain bike trails, with 64 deemed family-friendly, making up 22.1% of the total. Among the best trails in the region is Friston Forest, a 10.3km route ideal for cyclists of all ages.

Falkirk in Scotland leads the rankings with 169 of its 292 trails (57.9%) classified as family-friendly. The 2km 'Captain Hook' track and the Canada Trail are among the top-rated easy trails, both conveniently located near playgrounds for a full day of family fun.

East Dunbartonshire, also in Scotland, secures second place, with 42 of its 81 trails (51.9%) suitable for family use. The 360m Bridge to Lacey Hiking Trail in Lennox Forest offers an excellent starting point for beginners, while the ‘17 Years in the Foundry’ trail provides a more challenging experience.

Alex Price, product expert at Outdoor Toys, emphasised the importance of safety for young cyclists. He said: “Bike safety is important for any cyclist, but especially for children.

"Essential safety measures include inspecting the bike before use for any obvious dangers, ensuring your child is wearing bright clothing, and attaching reflectors to their bike in easily seen places.

“If you’re looking to purchase your child’s first bike, knowing how to properly measure for the perfectly sized bike is crucial—it ensures safety and makes the experience much more enjoyable for everyone.

"Getting your child out into nature benefits their physical, mental, and emotional development, and mountain biking is a great way to encourage outdoor play. If buying a bike isn’t an option, many hire firms offer bikes and gear for families for varying durations!"