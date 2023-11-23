Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the West Sussex Archive Society this Saturday (November 25) with an open day at the West Sussex Records Office, in Chichester.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doors will open from 10am and members of the public will be welcome until 3.30pm.

Visitors will get a valuable chance to see a display of original archival material, including items purchased by the Archival society, and the oldest surviving document in the records, dated 780AD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Old cine films of West Sussex, taken from the collections of Screen Archive South East, will be running throughout the day on a big screen, giving guests a chance to experience the county as it looked in days gone by. The Royal Sussex Regiment Museum will also have a display, with a range of objects from museum collections available to view.

Those curious about their family history will be free to visit the Sussex Family History Group, which is staffed by experts keen to help you learn more about your roots. Official records office staff will also be on hand to advise you about resources available at the Records Office to help you trace your family tree and study the history of the area.

There will also be special archives on projects to discover, manned by experts keen to discuss recent efforts to catalogue the archives of Crawley New Town, as well as survey the archives of the Aids/ HIV epidemic in England and Wales.