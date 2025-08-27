West Sussex rescue dog finds home thanks to Ken Bruce

A rescue dog at Dogs Trust Shoreham has found a home after nine months thanks to radio presenter Ken Bruce.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Athena, a Cane Corso crossbreed, has ‘landed on her paws’ with a loving family after spending 283 days in Dogs Trust’s care.

Her story was shared on Greatest Hits Radio by presenter Ken Bruce as part of the ‘Ken Bruce’s Underdogs’ partnership, which helps to spread the word about Dogs Trust’s rescue dogs in need of their forever home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity said her story touched the hearts of many, and it wasn’t long before the perfect match came forward.

Athena. Photo: Dogs Trust

"Athena was successfully matched with Carol and Andrew and now lives in West Sussex, where she is truly spoilt with all her favourite things, including swimming in rivers and enjoying outdoor walks through the countryside,” a Dogs Trust spokesperson said.

Athena first arrived at Dogs Trust Shoreham through the charity’s Canine Care Card Scheme, which ensures dogs are looked after if their owners pass away or can no longer care for them.

Just one year old at the time, Athena faced an uncertain future but her personality began to shine through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She built strong bonds with staff, enjoyed gentle games of tug, and gradually gained confidence through ongoing training, which her new family is keen to continue in her new home.

Michaela Wells, Assistant Manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “Athena touched the hearts of everyone here.

"Watching her go from a nervous, unsure pup to the happy, loved dog she is today has been incredibly rewarding.

"We’re so proud of her journey and thrilled she’s found a home where she can thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Seeing her now, relaxed and surrounded by love, is exactly why we do what we do. She’s a real testament to the idea that with kindness, training, and a bit of time, even the most sensitive dogs can find their happy ever after.”

For more information on the Canine Care Card Scheme or to find out about dogs still looking for homes, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/shoreham.