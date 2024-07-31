Emergency services were spotted by a river after receiving reports about the incident.

The area was also cordoned off by the fire service.

The RNLI lifeboat was also seen on the river carrying out a search following the incident on the River Arun in Arundel.

A person was seen being tended to by the ambulance service after receiving a wound to the leg.

A coastguard spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard has been responding to reports of two people in the water in Arundel today, 31 July. Alerted at around 4pm, Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team and a lifeboat from Selsey RNLI were sent to the scene, alongside fire and rescue service and ambulance service.”

Sussex Police, the RNLI, Secamb and West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for comment.

We will have more on this story as we get it.

1 . Arundel incident.jpg Emergency services, including the RNLI and fire service, attended the scene. Picture: Sussex News and PicturesPhoto: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . Arundel incident 4.jpg Emergency services, including the RNLI and fire service, attended the scene. Picture: Sussex News and PicturesPhoto: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . Arundel incident 2.jpg Emergency services, including the RNLI and fire service, attended the scene. Picture: Sussex News and PicturesPhoto: Sussex News and Pictures