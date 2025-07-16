West Sussex road closed due to fly tipping

A road has been closed in West Sussex due to a fly-tipping incident

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday, July 16, West Sussex Highways released a statement on X about a closed road due to an incident in the Chichester area.

The statement reads: “Woodend, Funtington. A road closure has been requested due to fly tipping, this will be in place until the fly tip has been cleared.

"We will update you when we have more information.”

Updates on the this to follow.