West Sussex road closed due to fly tipping

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 16th Jul 2025, 12:18 BST
A road has been closed in West Sussex due to a fly-tipping incident

On Wednesday, July 16, West Sussex Highways released a statement on X about a closed road due to an incident in the Chichester area.

The statement reads: “Woodend, Funtington. A road closure has been requested due to fly tipping, this will be in place until the fly tip has been cleared.

"We will update you when we have more information.”

Updates on the this to follow.

