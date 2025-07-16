West Sussex road closed due to fly tipping
A road has been closed in West Sussex due to a fly-tipping incident
On Wednesday, July 16, West Sussex Highways released a statement on X about a closed road due to an incident in the Chichester area.
The statement reads: “Woodend, Funtington. A road closure has been requested due to fly tipping, this will be in place until the fly tip has been cleared.
"We will update you when we have more information.”
Updates on the this to follow.
