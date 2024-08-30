West Sussex rugby club postpones activities after arrival of travellers
Bognor Rugby Football Club reported on social media – on Thursday evening (August 29) – that 'unfortunately and frustratingly', travellers have ‘taken-over the area’ behind the first and second team pitches.
The club has postponed all activities at Hampshire Avenue until further notice, adding: "The decision was necessary for the safety and welfare of all club members and visitors."
A post on X (formerly Twitter) read: “@BognorRFC has postponed ALL club activities at Hampshire Avenue until further notice, through matters outside of our control. This includes this years’ Mead v Myhill memorial game.
"Our sincerest apologies to all players, club mates, families and fans affected by this decision.
“Unfortunately and frustratingly, we have had some travellers take-over the area behind the first and second team pitches.
“The decision was necessary for the safety and welfare of all club members and visitors.
"Further news / action to follow.”
In July, Sussex Police said it has used new powers to deal with unauthorised traveller encampments 39 times since they were introduced two years ago.
In June 2022 it was made an offence for someone over 18 to reside on land without the owner’s consent and have, or intend to have, at least one vehicle with them.
The powers have made police able to arrest people and seize equipment, including vehicles, in relation to the offence.
This newspaper has contacted the authorities for comment on the Hampshire Avenue traveller camp.