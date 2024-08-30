Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A rugby club in West Sussex has postponed all activities for the ‘safety and welfare’ of all members and visitors after the arrival of travellers.

Bognor Rugby Football Club reported on social media – on Thursday evening (August 29) – that 'unfortunately and frustratingly', travellers have ‘taken-over the area’ behind the first and second team pitches.

The club has postponed all activities at Hampshire Avenue until further notice, adding: "The decision was necessary for the safety and welfare of all club members and visitors."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post on X (formerly Twitter) read: “@BognorRFC has postponed ALL club activities at Hampshire Avenue until further notice, through matters outside of our control. This includes this years’ Mead v Myhill memorial game.

Bognor Rugby Football Club reported on social media – on Thursday evening (August 29) – that 'unfortunately and frustratingly', travellers have ‘taken-over the area’ behind the first and second team pitches. Photo: Google Street View

"Our sincerest apologies to all players, club mates, families and fans affected by this decision.

“Unfortunately and frustratingly, we have had some travellers take-over the area behind the first and second team pitches.

“The decision was necessary for the safety and welfare of all club members and visitors.

"Further news / action to follow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In July, Sussex Police said it has used new powers to deal with unauthorised traveller encampments 39 times since they were introduced two years ago.

In June 2022 it was made an offence for someone over 18 to reside on land without the owner’s consent and have, or intend to have, at least one vehicle with them.

The powers have made police able to arrest people and seize equipment, including vehicles, in relation to the offence.

This newspaper has contacted the authorities for comment on the Hampshire Avenue traveller camp.