A specialist West Sussex school has been praised and given the highest rating by education regulators.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ingfield Manor School in Five Oaks, Billingshurst, has been rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted following an inspection.

The school – a day and residential school for children aged between three and 19 – provides specialist education for children with neurological motor impairment such as cerebral palsy and associated sensory and medical needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ofsted inspectors said that the school, part of Salutem Care and Education, “provides highly effective services that consistently exceed the standards of good. The actions of the school contribute to significantly improved outcomes and positive experiences for children and young people.”

Ingfield Manor School at Five Oaks, Billingshurst, has been rated 'Outstanding' following an Ofsted inspection

In a report just out, the inspectors say: “Children’s day-to-day experiences are exceptionally positive. Staff ensure that each child receives high-quality individualised care to enable them to achieve the best possible outcomes. This approach helps children to develop their social skills and to form positive relationships with their peers.

"Staff speak about children with pride, warmth and love. Staff have built excellent and effective relationships with the children. Children like the staff and enjoy spending time with them. Staff are great role models for the children and treat children with respect and dignity.

“Staff ensure that children have a varied and fulfilling residential experience. Children have access to opportunities that may not have been available to them previously. For example, children took part in a show using their different communication aids; they sang, danced and one even flew, using a hoist.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They add: “Their communication skills have significantly increased, as have their independence skills and self confidence. This enabled some children to make a presentation to others on what it is like to have a disability. This was very powerful, pointing out to their peers that they wished to be seen as teenagers and not simply disabled children.

"Staff are very ambitious for the children and their futures and prepare them well for this. Staff also provide a lot of support for parents.”

They described the quality of communication with children as ‘outstanding’ and the level of care and staff practice as ‘exceptional.’ Staff, supported by a nursing team, had extensive knowledge of the children and their care and health needs.

Ingfield Manor principal James Winchester said: “As I am new to post, the credit for this is testament to the work of Nicola Dodds, Tracey Francis and Becci Sherwood in their leadership of this. It is great that all staff in Acorns and the Ingfield Manor School have been recognised for the work they do day in day out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am grateful to be in a privileged position to take the school forward from such a strong position.”

Salutem Care and Education chief executive John Godden said: "We are incredibly proud of the team at Ingfield Manor School for this exceptional achievement. Their dedication to delivering high-quality, individualised care and education has made a profound difference in the lives of the children they support. This 'Outstanding' rating from Ofsted is a testament to their commitment to excellence."