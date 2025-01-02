West Sussex schoolgirl in 100-mile walk to help seriously ill children
Ella Pelling, from Partridge Green, is walking 100 miles throughout January to raise funds for the charity Over The Wall.
Mum Emily said: “She set herself a target of £150 but she has already got to £250.” To donate see: https://www.gofundme.com/f/z23d7-100-miles-in-january
The charity supports seriously ill children throughout the UK providing residential activity camps in a range of locations to create life-changing experiences.
Ella, a pupil at Jolesfield Primary School in Partridge Green, said she heard about the charity from her best friend and decided she wanted to help.
Her mum said that Ella planned to complete the 100 miles in stages throughout January, averaging 3.3 miles a day. She’s being accompanied on some of the walks by her mum and her sisters Lily, three, and five-month old Evie. Dad Sam is also taking part.
"We did a mile this morning and maybe Ella will do two miles later,” said Emily.
