West Sussex schools honoured at the Houses of Parliament

West Sussex school children enjoyed a special visit to the Houses of Parliament recently, in recognition of their inspirational efforts in helping young people have their voices heard.

Students from nine schools across the county were invited to a prestigious celebration event, organised by West Sussex County Council, and were given a behind-the-scenes tour of the iconic buildings, followed by afternoon tea. The students were hosted by the Member of Parliament for East Worthing and Shoreham, Tom Rutland MP.

The schools were presented with a Democracy Award by West Sussex County Council’s Voice and Participation Team, for their outstanding efforts in encouraging students to get involved in the 2024 West Sussex Youth Cabinet and Parliament elections. They received a trophy and certificate for their contributions.

Reema Ahamed, Chair of the West Sussex Youth Cabinet, said: “I am so proud of the young people in West Sussex for their incredible passion, dedication, and belief in the power of their voices, which has been recognised with the Democracy Award. What an amazing achievement to have their voices celebrated at the Houses of Parliament.”

Nearly 5,000 young people from over 20 schools in West Sussex took part in the recent elections, with 48 new Youth Cabinet members aged 11-18 voted in to represent the views of young people across the county, alongside four Members of Youth Parliament who will contribute to national discussions and campaigns.

Councillor Jacquie Russell, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People at West Sussex County Council, said: “It is truly inspiring to see so many young people across West Sussex engaging in democracy and making their voices heard. Schools play a vital role in educating young people about their rights and responsibilities, and these awards acknowledge their dedication to encouraging active citizenship.

“We are very proud of all the schools and students involved, and hope those who had the opportunity to visit the Houses of Parliament found the experience interesting and enjoyable. I would also like to thank our Voice and Participation Team for the work they do supporting the Youth Cabinet and helping young people fulfil their potential.”

Tom Rutland, Member of Parliament for East Worthing and Shoreham, said: “It was fantastic to host students from across West Sussex at the heart of our country’s democracy.

It is crucial that young people’s voices are heard in our political system and I have been inspired by the inspirational efforts of the students who came to Parliament yesterday.”

The newly elected Youth Cabinet has already launched its 2024-2026 manifesto. Informed by the "Make Your Mark" ballot, in which over 4,500 young people participated, the manifesto focuses on key priorities including youth safety, mental health, and environmental issues.

Representatives from the following schools took part in the visit:

· Davison High School (Worthing)

· St Wilfrid’s Catholic School (Crawley)

· Bishop Luffa School (Chichester)

· Harlands Primary School (Haywards Heath)

· Millais School (Horsham)

· Our Lady of Sion Independent School (Worthing)

· The Forest School (Horsham)

· The Gatwick School (Crawley)

· Burgess Hill Girls Independent School (Burgess Hill)