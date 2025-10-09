West Sussex soldier set to take part in ultra marathon to support Armed Forces

A West Sussex soldier is getting set to tackle an ultra marathon in aid of a leading Armed Forces charity.

Lance Corporal Max Thornett, from Billingshurst, is to take part in the SSAFA Warrior Challenge – a gruelling 110km ultra-marathon in the Moroccan Atlas Mountains.

Max, who has been serving with the Royal Corps of Signals for five years, aims to raise £1,400 for the Armed Forces charity SSAFA which works to provide lifelong assistance to serving personnel, veterans, and their families across the British Armed Forces.

The punishing challenge will take place on November 15-16 in the Moroccan mountains spanning two intense days of endurance running.

Day one will see Max complete a 60km course with 913m of elevation gain, followed by 50km and 410m of elevation gain on day two – all in testing mountain terrain and desert conditions.

Max said: “The Armed Forces community means everything to me. SSAFA supports serving personnel and the families that stand behind them. Taking on this challenge is my way of giving something back and pushing myself further than I ever have before.”

SSAFA has been supporting service members and their families since 1885, providing welfare, housing, and practical help to those who need it most.

Anyone who wants to support Max and help SSAFA continue its vital work can donate via: http://bit.ly/4nGRvbX