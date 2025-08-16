West Sussex stabbing sparks police appeal to public - chest and face wounds

Photos from freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell show multiple police cars on the scene.

A statement from Sussex Police read: "Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was stabbed in Bognor Regis.

"Officers were called to Nyewood Lane about 11.43pm on Friday 15 August, where they discovered an 18-year-old man from Worthing with wounds to his chest and face.

"He was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, where he remains at this time.

"Police are urging anyone who saw what happened, captured any relevant video footage or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around that time to come forward.”

Detective Inspector Darren Taylor said: “The information we have at this time is that the attack was carried out by three males with face coverings, who made off on foot along Wood Street.

“We recognise the concern this incident will have caused, and I’d like to reassure the community that they can expect to see a highly visible police presence in the area as our enquiries continue.

“If you have any information that can assist in our investigation, please approach one of our officers, call 101 or report it online, quoting serial 1782 of 15/08.”

