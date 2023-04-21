Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state
53 minutes ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
1 hour ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
3 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
3 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
4 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner

West Sussex star Hugh Bonneville to host King’s coronation concert

West Sussex-based Downton and Paddington star Hugh Bonneville has been confirmed as the host of the King’s coronation concert.

By Phil Hewitt
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:45 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 11:29 BST

Hugh, who lives near Midhurst, will host the concert at Windsor Castle. The concert takes place 24 hours after King Charles is crowned inside Westminster Abbey. The star-studded event will be led by Bonneville who will set the scene for the evening’s entertainment and introduce each artist as they take to the stage.

Hugh, best known for playing Robert Crawley in ITV period drama Downton Abbey, said: “I’m delighted to be taking part in this unique event, celebrating the best of musical entertainment in honour of His Majesty’s coronation. In true British style, come rain or shine it will be a night to remember.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The BBC has also announced new Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa and Olivier Award nominee Mei Mac will join members of the Royal Ballet, the Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal College of Music and the Royal College of Art to create a one-off performance during the concert.

Most Popular
Hugh Bonneville by Stuart McClymontHugh Bonneville by Stuart McClymont
Hugh Bonneville by Stuart McClymont

Hugh has long lived in West Sussex. Performances at Chichester Festival Theatre in recent years have included An Enemy of the People and Shadowlands. Recently he was on TV in The Gold.

Related topics:Westminster Abbey