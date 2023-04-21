West Sussex-based Downton and Paddington star Hugh Bonneville has been confirmed as the host of the King’s coronation concert.

Hugh, who lives near Midhurst, will host the concert at Windsor Castle. The concert takes place 24 hours after King Charles is crowned inside Westminster Abbey. The star-studded event will be led by Bonneville who will set the scene for the evening’s entertainment and introduce each artist as they take to the stage.

Hugh, best known for playing Robert Crawley in ITV period drama Downton Abbey, said: “I’m delighted to be taking part in this unique event, celebrating the best of musical entertainment in honour of His Majesty’s coronation. In true British style, come rain or shine it will be a night to remember.”

The BBC has also announced new Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa and Olivier Award nominee Mei Mac will join members of the Royal Ballet, the Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal College of Music and the Royal College of Art to create a one-off performance during the concert.

Hugh Bonneville by Stuart McClymont