West Sussex talk on Religious Heritage in an Age of Persecution

A talk on Religious Heritage in an Age of Persecution is taking place in West Sussex

The Friends of Arundel Cathedral invite people to join them in the Cathedral Centre, in London Road, Arundel, on Wednesday April 9, for the talk by Dr John Robinson, architectural historian, at 3pm followed by refreshments.

A member of the Friends group said: “In the social, political & religious turbulence of the Tudor period, the role of faithful families across the kingdom, particularly in Arundel, was unique. At great risk to themselves, they ensured that proscribed religious artefacts were safely hidden and secured until penal times had ended. Priceless vestments, devotional items and manuscripts were preserved for the benefit of future generations. Their stories are compelling.”

Early booking is advised. Tickets cost £15 per person. Call 01903 884567 or email [email protected] to book. Cash/card/ApplePay can be taken on the door.