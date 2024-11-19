India Buchanan, from Rustington, died following a motorcycle incident on the A27 Crockhurst Hill in Salvington on November 18, 2022, just four days after her 17th birthday.

To mark her 19th birthday, hundreds of bikes rode from The World’s End pub to Swanbourne Lake in Arundel on Saturday evening (November 16).

Among them was India’s mum, Amanda Buchanan Hills – who was riding her daughter’s pride and joy motorbike, affectionately named Hailey.

"I've been terrified of bikes all my life,” Amanda said.

"India had her bike, Hailey, which she loved. It was just sitting in the garage and she would hate that – I thought I had to get some mummy points.

"I passed my CBT (Compulsory Basic Training) a week ago and it was really special to ride her bike.”

Amanda said she was joined by hundreds of bikers.

She said: “We literally brought the place to standstill everywhere we rode.

"It was an emotional rollercoaster.

"It was wonderful. A massive convoy went to Swanbourne Lake and we had some fireworks.”

Amanda said ‘every day is awful’ without India and ‘that will never change’.

She added: “Nothing ever gets better when you've lost a child.

“It blows me away how many she affected, how many people turn up every time or knock on my door randomly.

“I go and sit with her two or three times a week at the churchyard and there's always someone sitting there talking to her. It's just amazing.

“I try to cope by making plans. I've done this and now I will do a sky-dive for Brake road safety charity.”

Click here if you would like to donate to Amanda’s fundraiser.

In a moving social media post, Amanda that she felt India’s presence ‘riding right there next to me’ during the motorcycle convoy.

She added: “To the sweetest most beautiful little girl that stayed by me like glue, I miss you every minute of every day.”

1 . Motorbike convoy for India Buchanan To mark India Buchanan's 19th birthday, hundreds of bikes rode from The World’s End pub to Swanbourne Lake in Arundel on Saturday evening (November 16) Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Motorbike convoy for India Buchanan Among those in the convoy was India’s mum, Amanda Buchanan Hills – who was riding her daughter’s pride and joy motorbike, affectionately named Hailey. Photo: Contributed

3 . Motorbike convoy for India Buchanan Amanda said ‘every day is awful’ without India and ‘that will never change’ Photo: Contributed

4 . Motorbike convoy for India Buchanan Among those in the convoy was India’s mum, Amanda Buchanan Hills – who was riding her daughter’s pride and joy motorbike, affectionately named Hailey. Photo: Contributed