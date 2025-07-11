On Thursday, July 10 the Selsey Coastguard team were called out after a teenager was buried up to their neck in sand on a West Sussex beach.

A statement from the Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team read: “Team paged to a teenager buried up to their neck in sand on West Wittering Beach.

"The casualty had dug a huge hole before their friends decided to bury him 6-7ft deep in the hole.

"West Wittering Lifeguards and staff were quickly on scene and we were also called.

The Coastguard team said that the teen 'was extremely lucky that they weren't crushed or suffocated.' (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

"Once the casualty had been released from the sand they were given oxygen and taken to the first aid room to be checked over and assessed. An ambulance was also tasked to check the casualty.

"The casualty was extremely lucky that they weren't crushed or suffocated.

"Sandcastles, buckets and spades are among the joys of a trip to the seaside – but some excavations can pose a real risk to visitors, particularly small children.

"Buckets and spades, digging holes and playing in the sand are all part of the fun at the beach – and long may it continue.

"But there are hidden risks of serious injury from falls when deep gaps are left unfilled, often where children are running around.

"Sand is also unstable and can suddenly collapse on top of you if you’re digging a hole, tunnel or piling it up beside you. It can cause crushing or suffocation.

"Avoid digging tunnels or holes deeper than waist height.

"Fill in holes before you leave the beach to prevent injuries to others.

"If you’re in trouble by the coast, call 999 and ask for Coastguard.

"Sand rescues must be carried out gently to avoid adding pressure around a trapped casualty and to ensure they can breathe.

"A first line of rescuers sweeps back the sand by using their hands to avoid further injury to the person trapped.

"They are backed up by a second and third line moving the excavated material further away using whatever they can: buckets, spades and frisbees. This is to prevent the sand collapsing back into the hole.”

The team added that in an emergency out at sea or along the coast, dial and ask for the Coastguard.