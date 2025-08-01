West Sussex: Three men charged after boy left with 'potentially life-changing' injuries

Three men have been remanded in custody charged with assault on a boy in Haywards Heath.

A statement from Sussex Police read: “Emergency services were called to Sydney Road at around 5.40pm on Monday, 28 July, to reports of a teenage boy having been assaulted with weapons.

"The boy, aged 16, was struck by a car before the occupants got out and assaulted him.

"He was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries, but has since been discharged. The car then left the scene.

‘Officers made four arrests in connection with the incident."

Detective Inspector Gary Jacobs said: “We received a tremendous response from the public who have provided important evidence and information to support our investigation.

“Four suspects were identified, and I would like to continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward if they have not already done so.”

Sussex Police confirmed that Jack Ancell, 23, of Heron Close, Sayers Common, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, dangerous driving, and possession of a bladed article in public.

Police added: “He (Jack Ancell) appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 1 August, where he was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on August 28 to answer the charges.

"Meanwhile, Aiden Barber, 21, of Sycamore Drive, Burgess Hill, and Charlie Clarke, 23, of Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint, were both charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and possession of a bladed article.

"They appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 31 July, where they were remanded in custody. They will next appear before Lewes Crown Court on 28 August to answer the charges.

"A 19-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm has been bailed, pending further investigation.”

Chief Inspector Steve Turner said: “We understand the impact this has had on the community and people’s concerns.

“Our response has ensured that suspects were identified, and three men have now been charged and remanded in custody.

“There have been increased high-visibility patrols in the area, and anyone with concerns can stop and speak to officers who are there to offer support and provide reassurance.

“Visible and targeted police patrols will be boosted this summer with a campaign to deter and respond to crime in town centres, with us working with partners to respond to the concerns of the community. These are in addition to existing Hotspot police patrols to help drive down crime and help make people feel safe.

“This type of incident will not be tolerated and those who commit such offences can expect to be dealt with robustly.”

Sussex Police added that anyone who saw the incident or has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage should contact them on 101 or online, quoting serial 1144 of 28/07.