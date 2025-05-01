Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is a new 20 mph speed limit for this West Sussex town.

West Sussex County Council confirmed in their newsletter of the speed changes make to town of Petworth.

A spokesperson for the council said: “New speed limit restriction signages and road markings have been installed following the application for a Community Highway Scheme (CHS) from Petworth Town Council and Harting Parish Council.

"A 20mph speed limit has been introduced in the town centre of Petworth, with 50mph on London Road and 30mph on Angel Street.

(Picture: Google Maps)

"In South Harting, the 20mph limit applies within the village centre, along with changes to speed limits on the village approaches.

"These measures aim to enhance road safety and reduce environmental impact.”