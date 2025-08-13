There will be trains running at a reduced speed due to a track issue between two West Sussex railway stations.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 10.28 am, Southern Rail released a statement which read: “We have been made aware of a safety inspection of the track between Barnham and Horsham.

Trains running towards Horsham/London will be running at a reduced speed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following on from this, Southern Rail put up another statement, to say that ‘engineers have investigated this issue and have confirmed the track is now fixed’.

Some services are running at reduced speeds.

However, shortly after another statement was published which reads: “Unfortunately, this issue has reoccurred, and trains are being delayed between Barnham and Horsham.

"The same implications are as follows...”

Updates to follow.