West Sussex train delays continue as track issue reoccurs between Horsham and Barnham

By Henry Bryant
Published 13th Aug 2025, 13:52 BST
There will be trains running at a reduced speed due to a track issue between two West Sussex railway stations.

At 10.28 am, Southern Rail released a statement which read: “We have been made aware of a safety inspection of the track between Barnham and Horsham.

Trains running towards Horsham/London will be running at a reduced speed.”

Following on from this, Southern Rail put up another statement, to say that ‘engineers have investigated this issue and have confirmed the track is now fixed’.

Some services are running at reduced speeds.

However, shortly after another statement was published which reads: “Unfortunately, this issue has reoccurred, and trains are being delayed between Barnham and Horsham.

"The same implications are as follows...”

Updates to follow.

