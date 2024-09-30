West Sussex vet student receives prestigious award from British Veterinary Association

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A student vet from West Sussex has received a prestigious award from the British Veterinary Association (BVA).

Final year University of Liverpool student Natasha Tredgold, who lives in Shoreham, has been awarded the BVA Research Travel Scholarship (Harry Steele-Bodger Memorial Travel Scholarship) at the British Veterinary Association’s BVA Day (formerly BVA Members’ Day) which was held at its London headquarters Mansfield Street on Thursday, September 26.

The travel scholarship was established in 1953 to honour Mr Henry Steele-Bodger, President of the BVA in 1939-41, in recognition of his great services to the veterinary profession and to agriculture, particularly during the Second World War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The full Harry Steele-Bodger Memorial Travel Scholarship was granted to final year University of Liverpool student Natasha Tredgold, to enable her to conduct research at the Talarak Foundation’s Conservation Breeding Centre in the Philippines.

Final year University of Liverpool student Natasha Tredgold, who lives in Shoreham-By-Sea, has been awarded the BVA Research Travel Scholarship (Harry Steele-Bodger Memorial Travel Scholarship) at the British Veterinary Association’s BVA Day (formerly BVA Members’ Day) which was held at its London headquarters Mansfield Street on Thursday, September 26. Picture: BVA

Natasha’s project investigates the effects of radio telemetry harness attachments on critically endangered Negros Bleeding Heart doves, with the findings aiming to improve the success of reintroduction programmes for this species by improving post-release monitoring and the likelihood of survival post-release.

Natasha said: “I’m incredibly grateful that I have been awarded the 2024 scholarship. It is a massive help towards my project, and I am delighted to be offered the opportunity to develop my interest in wildlife medicine and the animal welfare of veterinary interventions. I would recommend other students aspiring to do research within this field consider applying for this grant too. Many thanks once again to the BVA for its support.”