West Sussex vet to embark on gruelling South America cycle challenge for Worthing Cat Welfare

A Littlehampton vet is preparing to tackle a gruelling 1,060-mile bike ride across the breadth of South America from the Pacific to the Atlantic, with the hope of raising £5,000 for a local cat charity.

Dr David Hodges from Stellar Vets, which is in the heart of Littlehampton at Anchor Springs, will start the ride on the west coast of Chile during the second week of January. After climbing more than 4,000 metres and crossing the Andes, David will descend into Argentina and hopes to reach Buenos Aires, on the country’s east coast, just nine days later.

David is embarking on the ride to raise money for Worthing Cat Welfare. The charity was established in 1995 and provides a safe and caring environment for abandoned, unwanted and distressed cats and kittens in the Worthing area, as well as finding them loving and permanent homes.

David said: “The idea for this ride came about after a conversation with some friends from university who all enjoy a challenge and wanted to raise money for various charities and good causes.

Dr David Hodges from Stellar Vets in Littlehampton

“Although I’m a keen cyclist, I’ve never done anything like this before, but I’m really looking forward to it. I’m currently training hard and covering at least 60 miles every Saturday and Sunday, as well as around 40 miles every evening, in preparation for cycling more than 100 miles each day during the ride.

“However, because it’s summertime in South America, it’s going to be very hot at times, but also cool in the Andes, so we’ll have big temperature changes to contend with as well as low oxygen levels at altitude, which is almost impossible to prepare for.

“Ultimately though, it’s going to be a great experience and will raise money for a brilliant organisation. We’ve supported Worthing Cat Welfare since we opened, collecting bedding, blankets, food and toys, as well as matching any financial donations made by the public, and we’ve helped find forever homes through our Facebook page for cats the charity is caring for. We’re very fortunate to have so many amazing clients who support us with our charitable efforts and I’m hoping to make a big difference to the charity with this challenge.”

Allison Pyett, from Worthing Cat Welfare, said: “The team at Stellar Vets and their clients have always been big supporters of ours which we’re very grateful for. When David told us about this latest fundraising challenge, we couldn’t believe it. It’s extraordinary, and especially because every penny makes a difference, so it has the potential to help the cats we care for even more.”